나이 양 비치 리조트의 정신 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

객실
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
최대 3 Adults, 1 Child, 2 Infants
디럭스룸 - 수영장 전망 - 객실만 44m²
฿10,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿7,250 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿6,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿3,200 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿1,650 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿7,250 - 5th Day Test & Go
풍모
- 발코니
- 커피 머신
- 피트니스 허용
- 국제 채널
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 미혼 커플
- 야외 시설
- 수영장
- 채식 식사
- 작업 공간
최대 3 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
One Bedroom Garden Villa - Room Only 60m²
฿15,400 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿11,250 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,200 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿4,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿2,400 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿11,250 - 5th Day Test & Go
풍모
- 발코니
- 발코니(전체 액세스)
- 목욕통
- 패밀리 스위트
- 국제 채널
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 거실
- 미혼 커플
- 소액 예금
- 수영장
- 채식 식사
- 작업 공간
최대 3 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
One-Bedroom Pool Access Villa Room Only 65m²
฿17,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿12,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,200 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿5,200 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿2,650 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿12,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
풍모
- 발코니
- 발코니(전체 액세스)
- 목욕통
- 패밀리 스위트
- 국제 채널
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 거실
- 미혼 커플
- 소액 예금
- 수영장
- 채식 식사
- 작업 공간
최대 3 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
One-Bedroom Private Pool Villa Room Only 90m²
฿23,100 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿16,750 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿13,600 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿6,900 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿3,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿16,750 - 5th Day Test & Go
풍모
- 발코니
- 발코니(전체 액세스)
- 목욕통
- 패밀리 스위트
- 국제 채널
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 거실
- 미혼 커플
- 소액 예금
- 수영장
- 채식 식사
- 작업 공간
푸켓에서 여행하기 편리한 호텔을 찾고 계신다면 L' esprit de Naiyang Beach Resort만큼 좋은 곳이 없습니다. 도심에서 단 30km, 공항에서 4km 거리에있는이 4 성급 호텔은 매년 수많은 여행자를 매료시킵니다. 유니크 아트 컬렉션, 나이 양 비치, 왓 몽콜 와라 람에 근접하고 친환경 호텔에서 특별한 편안함을 맛보실 수 있습니다. L' esprit de Naiyang Beach Resort에는 다양한 시설이있어 푸켓에서의 시간을 풍요롭게 해줍니다. 전 객실 무료 와이파이, 24 시간 프런트 데스크, 여행 가방 보관, 와이파이 (공공 장소), 주차장 같은 최상급의 시설을 호텔에서 즐기실 수 있습니다. 본 숙소에서 머무는 동안 고급 객실 시설을 경험할 수 있으며, 일부 객실에 구비 된 평면 TV, 무선 인터넷, 개인 수영장, 무선 인터넷 (무료), 금연 객실 등 다양한 시설이 구비되어 있습니다. 일부 방에서 발견됩니다. 실외 수영장, 마사지, 정원 등을 포함하여 완벽한 여가 시설이 구비되어있는 호텔입니다. L' esprit de Naiyang Beach Resort 숙박 시설은 어떤 이유로 푸켓에 방문 하셔도 지내기에 탁월한 곳입니다.
어메니티 / 특징
- 발코니
- 공기 조절
- 화장실
- 평면 스크린 TV
- 미니바
- 무료 와이파이
- Free toiletries
- Shower
- Bathrobe
- Safe
- Toilet
- Sofa
- Towels
- Linens
- Cleaning products
- Tile/Marble floor
- Desk
- Sitting area
- TV
- Slippers
- Refrigerator
- Telephone
- Ironing facilities
- International channels
- 차 / 커피
- Hairdryer
- DVD player
- Electric kettle
- Wake-up service
- Wardrobe or closet
- 계단으로만 갈 수 있는 위층(디럭스룸)
- Clothes rack
- Drying rack for clothing
- 휴지
5.0 One-Bedroom Pool Access Villa Breakfast Included
긍정적
- Good, reliable, fast wi-fi
- Very clean
- English speaking staff
- Delicious food
- Beautiful surroundings
- Parking for rental bikes/cars
- Gym
- Massage service
- Comfortable bed
From start to finish I have loved staying here.
Nothing is too much trouble for the staff and they will go out of their way to make your stay as pleasant and comfortable as possible.
Rooms are spotlessly cleaned every day, comfortable beds, good wi-fi speeds around 80mbps+ so ideal for streaming, online work, etc.
Still got a couple of days in the sandbox but actually thinking of staying in this hotel a few days more, it really is that nice.
4.6 Deluxe Room with Pool View - Room Only
긍정적
네거티브
- very friendly, welcoming and caring staff
My stay is very pleasant, with very nice and helping staff make sure I have everything I need for a great holiday. Room Service, Rent a Scooter, Help with routes on the island, everything is perfect. To reach the beach you need to go on a little wooden ferry over a small mangrove river, and they have a extra staff member to bring you with the ferry there and back. The beach is beautiful, especially in the morning, when the flood is high. On low water you can walk miles on the sandy beach. Right behind the beach is a little forest, which gives you great hide from the sun. Also in dawn I can see a lot of animals coming out the forest, like birds and little bats, I can watch them from my balcony. the pool is great and very clean. The only "negative" thing is maybe the hotel needs here and then a renovation, but it didnt bother me at all. Also, if you want to shop some beverages or snacks, there is nothing around and have to go with the scooter - but only a four minutes drive! I felt home very fast, and also secure of covid, as all staff wearing masks and keep distance. For the price I paid it was the very best choice for quarantaine time at phukets sandbox. The hotel is a bit empty due the lack of tourists, but for me it is wonderful to have a chilling stay and a beach almost by myself. It almost felt like 1992 when I first came here. So if you are looking for a secure budget hotel with great staff and a nice beach, you should come here.