Krabi City Seaview - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
6.9

454 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 9, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Renovated and decorated on November 2012, Krabi City Seaview is located close to Krabi River and National Park. With its ideal location, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer such as plenty of bars, restaurants, a shopping center, and other tourist attractions. In addition, the hotel is only eight kilometers away from Krabi International Airport. This fascinating hotel offers modern accommodations to discerning travelers. Besides offering friendly and homey hospitality, the hotel ensures guests the greatest comfort. Krabi City Seaview is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort, and convenience in Hua Hin.

주소 /지도

77/1 Kongkha Road, Paknam, Krabi Town, Krabi, Thailand, 81000

