Kohchanglagoon Princess - Trat Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Well-placed in the beaches, nightlife, restaurants area of Koh Chang city, Koh Chang Lagoon Resort provides a most conducive spot for you to take a break from your busy days. Set from the excitement of the city, this 3-star hotel commands an excellent location and provides access to the city's biggest attractions. For sightseeing options and local attractions, one need not look far as the hotel enjoys close proximity to White Sand Dive Centre, The Chill Spa, Parichart Spa & Massage. Koh Chang Lagoon Resort also offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Koh Chang. Guests of the hotel can enjoy on-site features like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour front desk, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, room service. The ambiance of Koh Chang Lagoon Resort is reflected in every guestroom. internet access – wireless, non smoking rooms, air conditioning, wake-up service, mini bar are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. The hotel offers many unique recreational opportunities such as outdoor pool, diving, fishing, massage, pool (kids). Koh Chang Lagoon Resort is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort and convenience in Koh Chang.