Koh Mak Ao Kao White Sand Beach - Trat Sandbox Hotel

Nestled along the pristine stretch of Ao Kao Beach, Koh Mak Ao Kao White Sand Beach offers comfortable modern tropical bungalows with free WiFi. Built among the towering palm trees and coconut plantations, the bungalows offer a selection of sea, garden or pool view.

All bungalows are air-conditioned and equipped with a flat-screen TV and a refrigerator. Private bathrooms come with hot/cold rain showers, toiletries and a hairdryer.

Guests can enjoy a game of volleyball on the beach, or opt for a variety of water sports. Kayaks are also available for rent at the beach.

Good View Restaurant serves a variety of local dishes and seafood. The beach bar offers drinks with views of the neighboring islands. There's also a life-size chess board and happy hours with refreshing cocktails.