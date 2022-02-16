Khaoyai Fantasy Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Nakhon Ratchasima Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Khaoyai Fantasy Resort (SHA Extra Plus)When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Khao Yai, make Khaoyai Fantasy Resort (SHA Extra Plus) your home away from home. A stay at Khaoyai Fantasy Resort (SHA Extra Plus) ensures an easy access to the lively city and all of its wonders. Your vacation just took an exciting turn at Khaoyai Fantasy Resort (SHA Extra Plus) -- only 8.2 km from the popular Pete Maze and perfect for thrill-seekers!Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at Khaoyai Fantasy Resort (SHA Extra Plus). Stay connected throughout your stay with free internet access provided. Parking is provided free of charge for guests. You'll have no problem planning out your days and transportation needs with front desk services including concierge service and luggage storage.The resort's ticket service and tours can even help you book tickets and reservations for entertainment and explorations. In-room conveniences such as room service and daily housekeeping will make staying in a great choice. Smoking may only take place in restricted designated areas.Guestrooms are fitted with all the amenities you need for a good night's sleep. To enhance your stay, rooms at the resort come with linen service, blackout curtains and air conditioning. The specially-designed rooms at Khaoyai Fantasy Resort (SHA Extra Plus) offer more than one layout option, including rooms that have separate living room and balcony or terrace. The resort's in-room entertainment is second to none, with the television and cable TV provided to all guests.You may be assured to know that a refrigerator, bottled water, instant coffee, instant tea and mini bar are available in rooms. You can always stay fresh and clean with a hair dryer, toiletries and towels provided in the bathroom.Dining and things to doWhat's better than a good cup of coffee? Start every vacation day at the resort with an energizing cup of quality coffee. Throughout your stay, choose from a variety of delicious dining options at the resort. Once there, be sure to check out karaoke rooms and bar for some in-house nighttime fun.Throughout the day, you can enjoy the activities offered at Khaoyai Fantasy Resort (SHA Extra Plus). The resort's on-site pool invites you every day for a cooling dip or a few refreshing laps. You won't need to go far to experience fun water sports, with the convenience of water park provided. Test your skills! Get competitive with your travel group or other guests, at the resort's hiking trails.Around the propertyVenture outside the resort and explore Khao Yai. Work on your swing and lower your handicap at the local holes of Khao Yai Golf Club, a golf course that's about 5.8 km away. Learn about the city's art history with a day at Khao Yai Art Museum located 9.9 km away, where you can see collections by famous artists.Reasons to stay hereThis resort's facilities score higher than 82% of accommodations in the city.Verified reviews for this resort's food and dining options score it better than 83% of accommodations in the city.This accommodation beats more than 86% of competition in the city on room comfort.