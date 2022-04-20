PHETCHABURI TEST & GO

Keang Kluen Talay Resort - Phetchaburi Test & Go Hotel

Phetchaburi
8.6

45 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 April 20, 2022
모든 추가 covid 입국 요건 을 충족해야 하며 여기에는 태국 입국을 위한 태국 패스 신청도 포함됩니다.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Whether you're a tourist or traveling on business, Keang Kluen Talay Resort is a great choice for accommodation when visiting Phetchaburi. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Keang Kluen Talay Resort offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate the weary traveler. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, private check in/check out, wheelchair accessible. Step into one of 19 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day, A selection of amenities can be found in most rooms, inlcuding flat screen television, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, linens, mirror. Recreational facilities available at the property include outdoor pool, pool (kids), garden. Keang Kluen Talay Resort is your one-stop destination for quality accommodation in Phetchaburi.

주소 /지도

19/1 Moo 1 Tambol Haadchaosamran Amphur Muang Petchaburi Petchaburi Province, Chao Samran Beach, Phetchaburi, Thailand, 76100

