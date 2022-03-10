카타 팜 리조트 & 스파 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
손으로 조각 한 티크 가구는이 작고 친절한 호텔의 수영장을 향하고있는 크고 매력적인 침실을 우아하게 장식합니다. 위치가 좋고 아름다운 2 개의 수영장, 인근 해변, 세일링, 스쿠버 다이빙, 낚시, 스노클링으로 즐거운 하루를 보내실 수 있습니다. 인근 카타와 카론은 쇼핑과 레스토랑을 제공하며, 야생의 밤문화는 빠통에서 30 분 거리에 있습니다. 세 곳의 레스토랑과 해산물은 물론 메뉴에 있습니다. 수영장에는 와인이있는 상쾌한 바가 있으며, 스파는 태국에있을 때 항상 환영하는 부드러운 마사지를 제공합니다. 피피섬으로가는 보트 여행을 예약하고 현지에서 재배 한 신선한 캐슈넛을 구입하는 것을 잊지 마십시오. 특별하고 독특한 경험을 원하신다면 Kata Palm Resort & Spa 어떠세요?