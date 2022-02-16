Karin Hotel - Udon Thani Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Karin HotelWake up to the wonder of Udon Thani with a stay at Karin Hotel, located only minutes from the heart of the city.The facilities and services provided by Karin Hotel ensure a pleasant stay for guests. Post your pictures and answer your emails whenever you want, with the hotel's free Wi-Fi internet access. Parking is available and free, provided by the hotel for guests with their own transportation. The hotel's on-site laundry service helps you keep your favorite travel outfits clean so you can pack less.In-room conveniences include 24-hour room service, room service and daily housekeeping, so you can relax and enjoy your stay. The hotel is entirely non-smoking, ensuring a clean air environment.Experience high-quality room facilities during your stay at Karin Hotel. The hotel provides air conditioning for the benefit of all guests. Selected rooms have television and cable TV to keep guests entertained. The hotel also provides guests with a refrigerator and bottled water.Knowing that bathroom amenities play an important role in increasing guests' satisfaction, the hotel provides toiletries and towels in selected rooms.Dining and things to doWake up bright and energetic in the mornings with a cup of good coffee offered at the cafe right at the hotel. Never let hunger affect your travel plans! Restaurants on-site provide convenient and tasty dining options.Around the propertyThere are many attractions to discover within close proximity to Karin Hotel. Whatever you may be looking to buy on your trip to Udon Thani, chances are you'll find it at UD Night Market located 840 m away. Your exploration of the surroundings of Karin Hotel begins with a visit to Thai-Chinese Cultural Center only 1.7 km away.