Kantary Hotel and Serviced Apartments Amata Bangpakong - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.7

237 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 March 24, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

If what you're looking for is a conveniently located hotel in Chonburi, look no further than Kameo Hotel Amata Bangpakong. The excitement of the city center is only 7km away. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Kameo Hotel Amata Bangpakong, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. Free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, 24-hour front desk, Wi-Fi in public areas, room service are just a few of the facilities that set Kameo Hotel Amata Bangpakong apart from other hotels in the city. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by top-class recreational facilities such as fitness center, sauna, outdoor pool, steamroom. Kameo Hotel Amata Bangpakong is a smart choice for travelers to Chonburi, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.

주소 /지도

828 Moo5 Thetsaban Khlong Tamru 12 Road, Mueang Chon Buri, Chonburi, Thailand, 20000

