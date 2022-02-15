PHUKET TEST & GO

Kantary Bay Hotel Rayong (SHA Extra Plus) - Rayong Sandbox Hotel

Rayong
객실

Designed to serve the needs of the business community, Kantary Bay Hotel Rayong (SHA Extra Plus) offers comfort in luxury apartments with the added benefit of hotel services. The hotel is walking distance to Rayong Beach and the variety of water sports on offer. Being a popular destination, the hotel has recently added a second wing, another pool, conference facilities, and a recreation room. Corporate travelers staying here will appreciate the business center with secretarial services, private meeting rooms, and even a reading room. The wide range of recreational amenities on site means that guests can stay fit even when traveling. Whether traveling to Rayong on business or for some beach time, guests are sure to enjoy their time Kantary Bay Hotel Rayong (SHA Extra Plus).

주소 /지도

50,50/2 Beach Road ,Paknam,Muang,, Rayong Beach, Rayong, Thailand, 21000

