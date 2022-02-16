Kai Bae Beach Grand View - Trat Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Situated in Trat, 16 km from Yuttanavi Memorial Monument at Ko Chang, Kai Bae Beach Grand View features accommodation with an outdoor swimming pool, free private parking, a private beach area and a terrace. This 2-star hotel offers a concierge service. The hotel has family rooms. All rooms are fitted with air conditioning, a TV with satellite channels, a fridge, a kettle, a shower and a wardrobe. With a private bathroom, rooms at the hotel also feature a sea view. The nearest airport is Trat Airport, 25 km from Kai Bae Beach Grand View.

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기 190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색