Jasmine 59 Hotel (SHA Certified) - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.6

387 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Whether you're a tourist or traveling on business, Jasmine Exclusive 59 Hotel is a great choice for accommodation when visiting Bangkok. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Bangkok property. The property offers access to a vast array of services, including free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service, wheelchair accessible. Guests can choose from 270 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Whatever your reason for visiting Bangkok, Jasmine Exclusive 59 Hotel is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

주소 /지도

9 Sukhumvit 59, Sukhumvit Road (Boonchana), Klongtan-Nua, Wattana, Bangkok, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

