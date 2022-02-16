PHUKET TEST & GO

J.P.GRAND HOTEL - Trat Sandbox Hotel

Trat
Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located in Trat, 20 km from Yuttanavi Memorial Monument at Ko Chang, J.P.GRAND HOTEL provides accommodation with a restaurant, free private parking, an outdoor swimming pool and a shared lounge. With a garden, the 4-star hotel has air-conditioned rooms with free WiFi, each with a private bathroom. The property offers city views, a terrace and a 24-hour front desk. All units in the hotel are equipped with a flat-screen TV with satellite channels. At J.P.GRAND HOTEL every room is equipped with bed linen and towels. Guests at the accommodation can enjoy a buffet breakfast. The nearest airport is Trat Airport, 29 km from J.P.GRAND HOTEL.

555 หมู่ 3, Trad City Center, Trat, Thailand, 23000

