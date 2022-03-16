iWualai Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

iWualai HotelTake advantage of the many attractions Chiang Mai has to offer with a stay at iWualai Hotel. Go beyond the touristy and get deeper into the offerings of Chiang Mai with a stay at iWualai Hotel, located merely 300 m from Wua Lai Walking Street.IWualai Hotel provides a range services and amenities to help make your stay more comfortable. Never be out of touch with your contacts, with free Wi-Fi offered throughout your stay. The hotel provides front desk services such as express check-in or check-out and luggage storage for guests' convenience. For lazy days and nights, in-room conveniences like daily housekeeping let you make the most of your room.Please be advised that smoking is not allowed in the hotel to allow cleaner air for all guests.Feel right at home during your stay at iWualai Hotel. Rooms are equipped with linen service, blackout curtains and air conditioning for your convenience. Some rooms at iWualai Hotel even come with extra design features such as a balcony or terrace. In-room entertainment such as television and cable TV is provided for all guests.The hotel also offers a refrigerator, bottled water, a coffee or tea maker and mini bar in the rooms for when you feel like needed. It's good to know that a hair dryer, toiletries and towels are provided in guest bathrooms.Dining and things to doNothing starts a morning better than a delicious breakfast, which you can always enjoy in-house at iWualai Hotel.IWualai Hotel lets you make the most of your time! Once there, you can enjoy countless recreational facilities offered to all guests. Start your vacation off right with a dip in the pool. Have fun with your friends or family, or even meet new people at the shared lounge and TV area.Around the propertyTake advantage of the opportunity to explore Chiang Mai while in the city. The best way to remember your time in Chiang Mai is with a nice gift at Chiang Mai Night Bazaar located about 1.7 km away. An afternoon of browsing the works at Art in Paradise, Chiang Mai 3D Art Museum located 1.5 km away can familiarize you with the local art scene.Reasons to stay hereThis hotel beats 93% of accommodations in the city on value for money.Guests who stayed here rated the facilities above 91% of other accommodations in the city.This accommodation is highly rated for its staff and service, beating 93% of competition within the city.