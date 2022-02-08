Initial HuaHin - Hua Hin Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

For long and short stay travelers who want to take in a convenient, peaceful, flexible for your budget and safe place in downtown, Initial HuaHin (SHA Plus+) is the perfect choice as a one top of Business and Budget Hotel in Hua Hin. The property offers you non-smoking daily and monthly room with large balcony in all rooms type, its located in the center of Hua Hin (Soi Hua Hin 94). Situated only 1 kilometer to Hua Hin Beach and Hua Hin Market Village, only 1.8 kilometers to train station, only 2.5 kilometers to Hua Hin Night Market, and only 7 minutes by car to Cicada Market and Bluport Hua Hin Resort Mall, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations.

Guests can enjoy the room accommodations with a both of your selective views - city view or very beautiful panorama mountain view - and the superior facilities and services; is great-welcome staffs (GWS), buffet breakfast, free internet Wi-Fi access, 24-hours front desk (fast track check-in and check-out), elevator service, daily housekeeping, in-room personal safety box, complimentary drinking water and coffee-making facilities, bathroom amenities, outdoor swimming pool, non-reserved parking lot, taxi services and small group meeting room services as available on site. All of the above, the property offers you at a reasonable price in each a variety of room type under the Corporate Mottos “Initial HuaHin (SHA Plus+)... Invest in Rest”