PHUKET TEST & GO

임피아나 프라이빗 빌라 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.6

342 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 March 14, 2022
Impiana Private Villas - Image 0
Impiana Private Villas - Image 1
Impiana Private Villas - Image 2
Impiana Private Villas - Image 3
Impiana Private Villas - Image 4
Impiana Private Villas - Image 5
+47 사진
빠른 응답

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Impiana Private Villas is no longer operating as an SANDBOX.

We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.

카타의 아름다운 지역에 위치한 Impiana Private Villas 숙박시설은 푸켓의 가족 오락, 레스토랑, 해변의 중심에 있습니다. 도시의 흥분에서 벗어난 이 5성급 호텔은 훌륭한 위치를 자랑하며 도시의 가장 큰 명소로의 접근을 제공합니다. 또한 푸켓 서프, 카타 노이 비치, 서프 하우스 푸켓 푸켓에 가기도 편리합니다. 푸켓 호텔의 모든 노력이 손님의 기분을 편한하게 만들기 위해 호텔은 최고의 서비스와 시설을 제공합니다. 이 호텔은 가장 안목 있는 손님도 만족시킬 수 있는 다양한 시설을 갖추고 있습니다. 대부분의 객실에서 평면 TV, 무료 인스턴트 커피, 무료 차, 드레스룸, 무료 웰컴 드링크 등을 제공합니다. 호텔의 온수 욕조, 피트니스센터, 실외 수영장, 스파, 마사지 등은 바쁜 하루를 보낸 후 긴장을 풀고 긴장을 풀기에 이상적인 장소입니다. Impiana Private Villas에서 비할 데 없는 서비스와 진정으로 권위 있는 주소를 즐기십시오.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
임피아나 프라이빗 빌라 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 임피아나 프라이빗 빌라
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

10 Kata Noi Road, Moo 2, Karon District, Amphur Muang, Kata, Phuket, Thailand, 83100

파트너 호텔

Ashlee Hub 호텔 빠통
7.8
평가
1287 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
호텔 클로버 파통 푸켓
8.8
평가
2576 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
풀만 푸켓 판와 비치 리조트
8.5
평가
1522 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
노보텔 푸켓 카말라 비치 호텔
8.4
평가
886 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
평가
1 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
SAii 라구나 푸켓
8.8
평가
2617 리뷰
에서 ฿-1

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

오키다시아 리조트 - 카타 비치
8.2
평가
602 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
카타 록스
8.5
평가
86 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
SIS 카타 리조트
8.8
평가
1078 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
더 씨 갤러리 바이 카타 타니
8.6
평가
954 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
카타 타니 푸켓 비치 리조트
8.5
평가
2722 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
안다만 카나 시아 리조트 & 스파
7.8
평가
391 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
슈가 팜 그랜드 힐 사이드 호텔
8.3
평가
4442 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
슈가 마리나 리조트-패션-카타 비치
8.2
평가
2898 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU