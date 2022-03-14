Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Impiana Private Villas is no longer operating as an SANDBOX.
카타의 아름다운 지역에 위치한 Impiana Private Villas 숙박시설은 푸켓의 가족 오락, 레스토랑, 해변의 중심에 있습니다. 도시의 흥분에서 벗어난 이 5성급 호텔은 훌륭한 위치를 자랑하며 도시의 가장 큰 명소로의 접근을 제공합니다. 또한 푸켓 서프, 카타 노이 비치, 서프 하우스 푸켓 푸켓에 가기도 편리합니다. 푸켓 호텔의 모든 노력이 손님의 기분을 편한하게 만들기 위해 호텔은 최고의 서비스와 시설을 제공합니다. 이 호텔은 가장 안목 있는 손님도 만족시킬 수 있는 다양한 시설을 갖추고 있습니다. 대부분의 객실에서 평면 TV, 무료 인스턴트 커피, 무료 차, 드레스룸, 무료 웰컴 드링크 등을 제공합니다. 호텔의 온수 욕조, 피트니스센터, 실외 수영장, 스파, 마사지 등은 바쁜 하루를 보낸 후 긴장을 풀고 긴장을 풀기에 이상적인 장소입니다. Impiana Private Villas에서 비할 데 없는 서비스와 진정으로 권위 있는 주소를 즐기십시오.