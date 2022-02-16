Imperial Golden Triangle Resort (SHA Extra plus) - Chiang Rai Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

The 73-room Imperial Golden Triangle Resort (SHA Extra plus) is situated above the Mekong and Ruak rivers, providing a spectacular view of the borders of Myanmar, Laos, and Thailand. Located in the center of Chiang Rai, the resort is in Chiang Saen, which is within walking distance to many shopping stores, restaurants, bars, and entertainment venues. Also nearby are tourist attractions like the Opium Museum. The hotel offers sightseeing tours, mountain trekking, and river cruises to Thai, Laotian, and Myanmar villages. There is also an onsite restaurant called Border View that serves delicious Northern Thai cuisine. Imperial Golden Triangle Resort (SHA Extra plus) can be easily booked with our secure online booking form. Simply enter your dates and click to proceed.

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기 190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색