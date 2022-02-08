BANGKOK TEST & GO

ibis Bangkok Sathorn - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.9

4145 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 8, 2022
ibis Bangkok Sathorn - Image 0
ibis Bangkok Sathorn - Image 1
ibis Bangkok Sathorn - Image 2
ibis Bangkok Sathorn - Image 3
ibis Bangkok Sathorn - Image 4
ibis Bangkok Sathorn - Image 5
+37 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

This hotel reflects the city it is in, modern and hospitable. Located in the heart of the business district, ibis Bangkok Sathorn is close to both the skytrain and underground stations. The dining, entertainment, and shopping destinations are all a short ride away from this Ibis hotel in the heart of Bangkok. Snacks and drinks are available 24 hours a day at the hotel’s restaurant and bar. ibis Bangkok Sathorn is a purely non-smoking hotel. Our secure online booking form makes reserving your room at ibis Bangkok Sathorn simple - just fill in your desired dates and click.

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
ibis Bangkok Sathorn 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 ibis Bangkok Sathorn
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

Soi Ngam Duphli, Rama 4 Road, Sathorn, Bangkok, Thailand, 10120

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

Urbana Sathorn Bangkok
7.8
평가
4241 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Wyndham Bangkok Queen Convention Centre
9.3
평가
14 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4
평가
6947 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok
9.4
평가
58 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Sindhorn Midtown
9.3
평가
307 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok
8.7
평가
18 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Centre Point Hotel Chidlom
8.4
평가
4289 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU