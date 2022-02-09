BANGKOK TEST & GO

Hotel Mermaid Bangkok (SHA Extra Plus) - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.1

3561 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 9, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Renovated in 2015, the Hotel Mermaid Bangkok guarantees guests a pleasant stay whether in Bangkok for business or pleasure. The hotel lies 3. Km from the city center and provides accessibility to important town facilities. Visitors to the hotel can take pleasure in touring the city's top attractions: Ram's Tailor, Jass Fashions, De Fabiano Bespoke Tailors. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Bangkok hotel. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service, ticket service. 69 rooms spread over 11 floors provide a warm and pleasant home away from home. Modern comforts such as television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning can be found in selected rooms. The hotel offers wonderful recreational facilities such as hot tub, outdoor pool, pool (kids) to make your stay truly unforgettable. With an ideal location and facilities to match, Hotel Mermaid Bangkok hits the spot in many ways.

주소 /지도

6 Soi Sukhumvit 29, Sukhumvit Road, Kwaeng Klongtoey Nua, Khet Wattana, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

인기 필터

