CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Hostel Lullaby - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
9.5

97 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 March 14, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located in the lovely area of Old City, Hostel Lullaby enjoys a commanding position in the culture, religious interests, sightseeing hub of Chiang Mai. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Hostel Lullaby, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, tours, laundry service, shared kitchen. All guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many even provide flat screen television, linens, mirror, slippers, towels to please the most discerning guest. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Hostel Lullaby is your one-stop destination for quality accommodation in Chiang Mai.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

24 Soi 7 Prapokklao Road, Prasingh, Muang, Chiangmai, Old City, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50200

