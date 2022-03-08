Holiday Inn Resort Vana Nava Hua Hin - Hua Hin Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Whether you're a tourist or traveling on business, Holiday Inn Resort Vana Nava Hua Hin is a great choice for accommodation when visiting Hua Hin / Cha-am. With its location just 1 km from the city center and from the airport, this 4-star property attracts numerous travelers each year. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Holiday Inn Resort Vana Nava Hua Hin offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Hua Hin / Cha-am. The property provides free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour room service, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service to ensure the greatest comfort. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The property offers free access to Vana Nava Water Park and other facilities, fitness center, sauna, outdoor pool to make your stay truly unforgettable. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at Holiday Inn Resort Vana Nava Hua Hin.