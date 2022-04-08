CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Harmonize Hotel - Chiang Mai Test & Go Hotel

Chiang Mai
7.2

9 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 April 8, 2022
Harmonize Hotel - Image 0
Harmonize Hotel - Image 1
Harmonize Hotel - Image 2
Harmonize Hotel - Image 3
Harmonize Hotel - Image 4
Harmonize Hotel - Image 5
+16 사진

모든 추가 covid 입국 요건 을 충족해야 하며 여기에는 태국 입국을 위한 태국 패스 신청도 포함됩니다.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Harmonize Hotel, located in the Charoenmueng area, is a popular choice for travelers. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Chiang Mai property. Top features of the property include 24-hour front desk, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, elevator, 24-hour check-in. Guests can choose from 77 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Enjoy a great location and services to match at Harmonize Hotel.

모든 호텔 보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
Harmonize Hotel 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Harmonize Hotel
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

Superhighway Chiangmai-Lampang, Charoenmueng, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50000

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

Amata Lanna Village Hotel
8.8
평가
20 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
평가
371 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Nidhra Lanna Hotel
9
평가
381 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Walking Street Residence
8.1
평가
735 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
The Chiang Mai Old Town Hotel
9
평가
65 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
평가
7 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
평가
15 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
평가
62 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU