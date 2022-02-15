Greenplace-Samed (SHA Extra Plus) - Rayong Sandbox Hotel

PHUKET TEST & GO

Greenplace-Samed (SHA Extra Plus)Get into the excitement of all great offerings in Koh Samet as well as its surrounding adventures with a stay at Greenplace-Samed (SHA Extra Plus). Jump into the ocean, or just watch it with a cocktail. Just 160 m from Ao Wong Duean, you can enjoy some beach time with a stay at Greenplace-Samed (SHA Extra Plus).Greenplace-Samed (SHA Extra Plus) provides the best in services and amenities to help make guests feel comfortable. Post your pictures and answer your emails whenever you want, with the resort's free Wi-Fi internet access. Parking is always available, provided by the resort for their driving guests. In-room conveniences include room service and daily housekeeping, so you can relax and enjoy your stay.The resort is entirely non-smoking, ensuring a clean air environment.Guestrooms are designed to provide an optimal level of comfort with welcoming decor and essential amenities. The resort provides air conditioning for the benefit of all guests. Some rooms at Greenplace-Samed (SHA Extra Plus) include special design features like a balcony or terrace. Selected rooms have television and cable TV to keep guests entertained.The resort also provides guests with a refrigerator, bottled water and instant coffee. Knowing that bathroom amenities play an important role in increasing guests' satisfaction, the resort provides a hair dryer, toiletries and towels in selected rooms.Dining and things to doNever let hunger affect your travel plans! Restaurants on-site provide convenient and tasty dining options.Reasons to stay hereRooms here are cheaper than 96% of accommodations in the city.This resort's food and dining score higher than 86% of accommodations in the city.

115 Moo.4 Phe Sub District, Mueang Rayong District, Rayong, 21160, Thailand, Ao Wongduan, Koh Samet, Thailand, 21160

