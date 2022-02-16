PHUKET TEST & GO

Green Bay Samed Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Rayong Sandbox Hotel

Rayong
8.3

525 리뷰로 평가
February 16, 2022

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Well-positioned in Sai Kaew Beach, Green Bay Samed Resort is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Koh Samet. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. Visitors to the hotel can take pleasure in touring the city's top attractions: Sai Kaew Beach, Wat Ko Samet, Ao Phai. Green Bay Samed Resort also offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Koh Samet. Guests of the hotel can enjoy on-site features like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, ticket service, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas. The ambiance of Green Bay Samed Resort is reflected in every guestroom. television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), air conditioning, television are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. The complete list of recreational facilities is available at the hotel, including canoe, dart board, solarium. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at Green Bay Samed Resort.

주소 /지도

36/11 M.4 T.Phe,, Sai Kaew Beach, Koh Samet, Thailand, 21160

