PHUKET TEST & GO

Grand Vista Hotel Chiangrai (SHA Extra Plus) - Chiang Rai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Rai
8.8

2195 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 16, 2022
Grand Vista Hotel Chiangrai (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
Grand Vista Hotel Chiangrai (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
Grand Vista Hotel Chiangrai (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
Grand Vista Hotel Chiangrai (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
Grand Vista Hotel Chiangrai (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
Grand Vista Hotel Chiangrai (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+42 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Nestled in the heart of City Center, Grand Vista Hotel Chiangrai is an ideal spot from which to discover Chiang Rai. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Grand Vista Hotel Chiangrai also offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Chiang Rai. Guests of the hotel can enjoy on-site features like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service, wheelchair accessible. Grand Vista Hotel Chiangrai is home to 80 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as television LCD/plasma screen, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, free welcome drink. The hotel's fitness center, outdoor pool, spa, massage, pool (kids) are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. Whatever your reason for visiting Chiang Rai, the Grand Vista Hotel Chiangrai is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
Grand Vista Hotel Chiangrai (SHA Extra Plus) 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Grand Vista Hotel Chiangrai (SHA Extra Plus)
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

185 Moo 25 Tambon Rop Wiang, Amphoe Muang, City Center, Chiang Rai, Thailand, 57000

인기 필터

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU