Grand Richmond Stylish Convention Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Grand Richmond Stylish Convention Hotel (SHA Plus+)Wake up to a magical day and enjoy all that Bangkok offers with a stay at Grand Richmond Stylish Convention Hotel (SHA Plus+). Stay flexible with your holiday planning when you're in Bangkok at Grand Richmond Stylish Convention Hotel (SHA Plus+), just 11.9 km from Don Mueang International Airport.The facilities and services provided by Grand Richmond Stylish Convention Hotel (SHA Plus+) ensure a pleasant stay for guests. Post your pictures and answer your emails whenever you want, with the hotel's free Wi-Fi internet access. The hotel provides taxi services to help you find what you want in Bangkok. Parking is available and free, provided by the hotel for guests with their own transportation.While lodging at this wonderful hotel, the helpful staff at the front desk can assist you with multiple services that include concierge service, express check-in or check-out, luggage storage and safety deposit boxes. If you want seats to city's best entertainment, you can get help through the hotel's tours. In-room conveniences include room service and daily housekeeping, so you can relax and enjoy your stay. The hotel is entirely non-smoking, ensuring a clean air environment.Smoking is restricted to the designated smoking areas.Experience high-quality room facilities during your stay at Grand Richmond Stylish Convention Hotel (SHA Plus+). The hotel provides linen service, blackout curtains and air conditioning for the benefit of all guests. Selected rooms have daily newspaper, television, in-room video streaming and cable TV to keep guests entertained. The hotel also provides guests with a refrigerator, bottled water, instant coffee, instant tea and mini bar.Knowing that bathroom amenities play an important role in increasing guests' satisfaction, the hotel provides a hair dryer, toiletries, bathrobes and towels in selected rooms.Dining and things to doStart your vacation days in the best possible way. Begin every morning of your stay with an in-house breakfast.To fill your days, be sure to check out the fantastic facilities offered at Grand Richmond Stylish Convention Hotel (SHA Plus+). Have some relaxing fun with family and friends at the shared lounge and TV area. Souvenir shopping for yourself or those back home takes no time at all at the shops.Reasons to stay herePast guests rate facilities here higher than 82% of the city's accommodation.This hotel's food and dining score higher than 96% of accommodations in the city.Room comfort is said to be outstanding here, scoring higher than 88% of accommodations in the city.

282 Rattanathibeth Rd., Bangkrasau, Muang, Nonthaburi Thailand, Don Mueang International Airport, Bangkok, Thailand, 11000

