Grand 5 Hotel & Plaza Sukhumvit (SHA Extra Plus) - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Conveniently located in Bangkok, Grand 5 Hotel & Plaza Sukhumvit Bangkok is a great base from which to explore this vibrant city. The hotel is not too far from the city center: just 2 Km away, and it normally takes about 30 minutes to reach the airport. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Grand 5 Hotel & Plaza Sukhumvit Bangkok, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are 24-hour security, convenience store, daily housekeeping, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, gift/souvenir shop. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include television LCD/plasma screen, bathroom phone, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, linens, provided to help guests recharge after a long day. The complete list of recreational facilities is available at the hotel, including spa, massage. Whatever your reason for visiting Bangkok, the Grand 5 Hotel & Plaza Sukhumvit Bangkok is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.