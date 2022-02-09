PATTAYA TEST & GO

Golden Sea Pattaya - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
Offering quality accommodations in the beaches, shopping, nightlife district of Pattaya, Golden Sea Hotel is a popular pick for both business and leisure travelers. Only 0.3 km from the city center, the hotel's strategic location ensures that guests can quickly and easily reach many local points of interest. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Golden Sea Hotel, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. Free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, gift/souvenir shop, taxi service, 24-hour security are just a few of the facilities that set Golden Sea Hotel apart from other hotels in the city. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Whatever your reason for visiting Pattaya, the Golden Sea Hotel is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

주소 /지도

316/152 Moo.10, Chalermprakiat Rd. (Pattaya 3rd Rd.), Soi Chalermprakiat 33, Nongprue, Banglamung, Central Pattaya, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

