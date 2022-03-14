HUA HIN TEST & GO

GOLDEN SEA HUA HIN (SHA Certified) - Hua Hin Sandbox Hotel

Hua Hin
8.7

126 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 March 14, 2022
GOLDEN SEA HUA HIN (SHA Certified) - Image 0
GOLDEN SEA HUA HIN (SHA Certified) - Image 1
GOLDEN SEA HUA HIN (SHA Certified) - Image 2
GOLDEN SEA HUA HIN (SHA Certified) - Image 3
GOLDEN SEA HUA HIN (SHA Certified) - Image 4
GOLDEN SEA HUA HIN (SHA Certified) - Image 5
+8 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Situated in the Hua Hin City Center area, Golden Sea Pool Villa @Hua Hin is the perfect place to experience Hua Hin / Cha-am and its surroundings. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Golden Sea Pool Villa @Hua Hin is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, kitchen, 24-hour front desk, Wi-Fi in public areas, room service can be enjoyed here. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The property offers wonderful recreational facilities such as outdoor pool to make your stay truly unforgettable. Enjoy a great location and services to match at Golden Sea Pool Villa @Hua Hin.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
GOLDEN SEA HUA HIN (SHA Certified) 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 GOLDEN SEA HUA HIN (SHA Certified)
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

15/217, Soi Mooban Borfai, Hua Hin District, Hua Hin Sub-District, Prachuabkhirikhan 77110, Hua Hin City Center, Hua Hin / Cha-am, Thailand, 77110

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

Riche Hua Hin Hotel
8
평가
958 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Hua Hin White Villa
8
평가
232 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Surf & Sand Resort
8.8
평가
29 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU