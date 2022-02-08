BANGKOK TEST & GO

Golden Dragon Suvarnnabhumi Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
4.5

3 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 8, 2022
Golden Dragon Suvarnnabhumi Hotel - Image 0
Golden Dragon Suvarnnabhumi Hotel - Image 1
Golden Dragon Suvarnnabhumi Hotel - Image 2
Golden Dragon Suvarnnabhumi Hotel - Image 3
Golden Dragon Suvarnnabhumi Hotel - Image 4
Golden Dragon Suvarnnabhumi Hotel - Image 5
+26 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Golden Dragon Suvarnnabhumi HotelWhen you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Bangkok, make Golden Dragon Suvarnnabhumi Hotel your home away from home. A stay at Golden Dragon Suvarnnabhumi Hotel ensures an easy access to the lively city and all of its wonders. With its ideal location just 6.6 km from Train Night Market, Golden Dragon Suvarnnabhumi Hotel gives you easy and fast options for shopping, food, or basic needs without too much travel time.Travelers are guaranteed to have a hassle-free stay with all the amenities and services provided by Golden Dragon Suvarnnabhumi Hotel. Stay connected throughout your stay with free internet access provided. To help pre-arrange your arrival and departure, airport transfer services can be booked before you even check in. Your explorations of Bangkok can be assisted with taxi, car hire and shuttle services available.Parking is provided free of charge for guests. You'll have no problem planning out your days and transportation needs with front desk services including concierge service, luggage storage and safety deposit boxes. The hotel's ticket service and tours can even help you book tickets and reservations for entertainment and explorations. Wear your favorite outfits again and again thanks to the dry cleaning service and laundry service offered at Golden Dragon Suvarnnabhumi Hotel.In-room conveniences such as 24-hour room service, room service and daily housekeeping will make staying in a great choice. You can also get small travel items and sundries at the convenience stores without having to leave the Golden Dragon Suvarnnabhumi Hotel. The hotel is entirely non-smoking. Smoking may only take place in restricted designated areas.Rooms at Golden Dragon Suvarnnabhumi Hotel are designed with the guest in mind. To enhance your stay, rooms at the hotel come with linen service, blackout curtains and air conditioning. The hotel's in-room entertainment is second to none, with the television provided to all guests. You may be assured to know that a refrigerator, a coffee or tea maker, bottled water, instant coffee, instant tea and mini bar are available in rooms.You can always stay fresh and clean with a hair dryer, toiletries, bathrobes and towels provided in the bathroom.Dining and things to doWake up with no worries at Golden Dragon Suvarnnabhumi Hotel, where breakfast can be provided in house. What's better than a good cup of coffee? Start every vacation day at the hotel with an energizing cup of quality coffee. Throughout your stay, choose from a variety of delicious dining options at the hotel. Once there, be sure to check out karaoke rooms, bar and nightclub for some in-house nighttime fun.The hotel even has in-house cooking amenities such as shared kitchen for its most selective guests.Whether you're looking for an adventure or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, Golden Dragon Suvarnnabhumi Hotel has a range of activities that will meet your needs. Warm up at the end of the day with a visit to the massage, spa and sauna. The many offerings at Golden Dragon Suvarnnabhumi Hotel ensures you'll have plenty to do during your stay. No vacation is complete without a refreshing jump into the pool. With the hotel's fitness facility, you can either get in your daily workout, or just sweat out your jet lag.No need to go anywhere after dinner -- play with friends or family at the shared lounge and TV area. You can find a perfect memento of your trip, or grab some simple travel supplies at the shops and souvenir shops.Reasons to stay hereSpend less here on rooms than you would at 81% of other accommodations in the city.

19/49 Soi Wat Salut Moo 7 Bangkaeo Bangphli Samutprakan, Bang Na, Bangkok, Thailand, 10540

