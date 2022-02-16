Golden Crown Grand Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Songkhla Sandbox Hotel

PHUKET TEST & GO

Golden Crown Grand Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)

Songkhla
7.6

3046 리뷰로 평가
February 16, 2022
Golden Crown Grand Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) is located in the city center of Hat Yai, the economic hub of the south. A must-visit when in this southern Thai city is the Kim Yong Market which is only a two-minute walk away. The Central Department Store and Cathay Tour are also easily accessible by foot. The hotel makes for an excellent layover on the way to neighboring Malaysia. Laundry service and parking are some of the facilities on offer at the hotel, and a 24-hour front desk and meeting facilities are also provided. To unwind at night, guests can make use of the karaoke facilities or massage treatments. Wi-Fi is available in all rooms and is also accessible in public areas. Please enter your preferred dates of stay and submit our online booking form to make a reservation at Golden Crown Grand Hotel (SHA Extra Plus).

주소 /지도

42-44 Niphat-Uthit 3 Rd., Hat Yai Central, Hat Yai, Thailand, 90110

