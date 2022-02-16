PHUKET TEST & GO

Gassan Legacy Golf Club - Lamphun Sandbox Hotel

Lamphun
6.8

17 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 16, 2022
Gassan Legacy Golf Club - Image 0
Gassan Legacy Golf Club - Image 1
Gassan Legacy Golf Club - Image 2
Gassan Legacy Golf Club - Image 3
Gassan Legacy Golf Club - Image 4
Gassan Legacy Golf Club - Image 5
+12 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

If what you're looking for is a conveniently located hotel in Lamphun, look no further than Gassan Legacy Golf Club. Set 32 km from the excitement of the city, this 4-star hotel commands an excellent location and provides access to the city's biggest attractions. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Lamphun hotel. The hotel offers access to a vast array of services, including 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, laundromat. The hotel features 75 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include cleaning products, free welcome drink, mirror, slippers, sofa. The hotel offers many unique recreational opportunities such as golf course (on site), outdoor pool, massage, garden, karaoke. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Lamphun, make Gassan Legacy Golf Club your home away from home.

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
Gassan Legacy Golf Club 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Gassan Legacy Golf Club
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

88 Moo 7 T. Banthi, A. Banthi, Lamphun, Ban Thi, Lamphun, Thailand, 51180

인기 필터

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU