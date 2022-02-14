BANGKOK TEST & GO

Galleria 12 Sukhumvit Bangkok by Compass Hospitality - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8

3164 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 14, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located in the lovely area of Sukhumvit, Galleria 12 Sukhumvit Bangkok by Compass Hospitali enjoys a commanding position in the shopping, restaurants, nightlife hub of Bangkok. The city center is merely 0.3 km away and the airport can be reached within 30 minutes. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Bangkok hotel. This hotel offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include television LCD/plasma screen, carpeting, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, provided to help guests recharge after a long day. The hotel offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities, including fitness center, outdoor pool. Galleria 12 Sukhumvit Bangkok by Compass Hospitali is a smart choice for travelers to Bangkok, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.

주소 /지도

81/83 Sukhumvit Soi 12, Sukhumvit Road, Khlong Toei, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

