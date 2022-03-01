BANGKOK TEST & GO

FX Hotel Nana, Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
업데이트 날짜 March 1, 2022

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Check-in at FX Hotel Nana, Bangkok, a boutique hotel with 72 stylishly cosy modern furnished spacious guestrooms. The hotel is a ten-minute walk to Nana and Phloen Chit BTS Train Station. Besides, only a Five-minute walk next to the renowned Bumrungrad International Hospital.

The hotel is conveniently accessible to other places of travel destination in Bangkok such as the Embassies, offices and numerous department stores surround the area of this boutique-style hotel in Bangkok that features stylishly cosy modern furnished rooms.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
FX Hotel Nana, Bangkok 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 FX Hotel Nana, Bangkok
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

158/1, Sukhumvit Soi 1/1 (Ruenruedee), Sukhumvit Road, Klongtoey-Nua, Wattana, Bangkok 10110, Khaosan, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

Trang Hotel Bangkok
7.4
평가
1352 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
New Siam Palace Ville
8.1
평가
1324 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
W22 by Burasari
8.7
평가
601 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Shanghai Mansion Bangkok
8.5
평가
3583 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
LiT BANGKOK Hotel
8.6
평가
609 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Hotel Tranz (SHA Certified)
8.8
평가
2062 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Klub Hotel Bangkok
8.4
평가
2605 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1
평가
2458 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU