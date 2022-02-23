FX Hotel Metrolink Makkasan - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Placed in the heart of the city and providing convenient train access to the Suvarnabhumi Airport, this boutique hotel makes for an ideal accommodation for business and leisure travelers alike. This delightful 77-room boutique hotel managed by Unico Hospitality is situated at the Asoke-Dindaeng Intersection, right across from the Airport Rail Link, immediately accessible from the MRT Petchburi Station, and only one stop from the MRT to BTS Asoke Station or Terminal 21 Shopping Center. FX Hotel Metrolink Makkasan offers a total of 77 guestrooms, each one featuring minimalist decor and equipped with all that's required for a comfortable stay. Metro Café offers chic and casual all day dining.

