CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Four Seasons Resort Chiang Mai - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
9.1

186 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 March 10, 2022
Four Seasons Resort Chiang Mai - Image 0
Four Seasons Resort Chiang Mai - Image 1
Four Seasons Resort Chiang Mai - Image 2
Four Seasons Resort Chiang Mai - Image 3
Four Seasons Resort Chiang Mai - Image 4
Four Seasons Resort Chiang Mai - Image 5
+42 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

This 98-room hotel has spacious, Lanna-styled pavilions that overlook terraced rice fields and the mountains of the beautiful Mae Rim Valley. The Four Seasons Resort Chiang Mai (SHA Plus+) is situated close to Chiang Mai, with antique shops and art galleries just a short walk from the resort. The 5-star resort has an infinity edge pool that overlooks the property’s rice paddies. Guests can enjoy themselves with many recreational activities like taking a Thai cooking class or pamper themselves at the world-renowned spa. The on-site restaurant, Sala Mae Rim, offers upscale northern and vegetarian Thai cuisine and has a high teak wood ceiling and a sweeping view of the Mae Rim Valley.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
Four Seasons Resort Chiang Mai 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Four Seasons Resort Chiang Mai
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

Mae Rim-Samoeng Old Road, Mae Rim, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50180

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
평가
62 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
평가
15 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
평가
7 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
The Chiang Mai Old Town Hotel
9
평가
65 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Nidhra Lanna Hotel
9
평가
381 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Walking Street Residence
8.1
평가
735 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
평가
371 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai - MGallery
8.5
평가
1184 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU