Fortune Hotel Korat (SHA Extra Plus) - Nakhon Ratchasima Sandbox Hotel

Conveniently located in Nakhonratchasima, Fortune Rajpruek Hotel is a great base from which to explore this vibrant city. Only 2 KM from the city center, the hotel's strategic location ensures that guests can quickly and easily reach many local points of interest. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering hotel guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Fortune Rajpruek Hotel is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage. Guests can choose from 157 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. The hotel offers wonderful recreational facilities such as outdoor pool, garden to make your stay truly unforgettable. Whatever your purpose of visit, Fortune Rajpruek Hotel is an excellent choice for your stay in Nakhonratchasima.