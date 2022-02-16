PHUKET TEST & GO

Fortune Hotel Korat (SHA Extra Plus) - Nakhon Ratchasima Sandbox Hotel

Nakhon Ratchasima
8.3

1613 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 16, 2022
Fortune Hotel Korat (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
Fortune Hotel Korat (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
Fortune Hotel Korat (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
Fortune Hotel Korat (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
Fortune Hotel Korat (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
Fortune Hotel Korat (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+34 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Conveniently located in Nakhonratchasima, Fortune Rajpruek Hotel is a great base from which to explore this vibrant city. Only 2 KM from the city center, the hotel's strategic location ensures that guests can quickly and easily reach many local points of interest. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering hotel guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Fortune Rajpruek Hotel is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage. Guests can choose from 157 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. The hotel offers wonderful recreational facilities such as outdoor pool, garden to make your stay truly unforgettable. Whatever your purpose of visit, Fortune Rajpruek Hotel is an excellent choice for your stay in Nakhonratchasima.

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
Fortune Hotel Korat (SHA Extra Plus) 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Fortune Hotel Korat (SHA Extra Plus)
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

311 Mittaphap Road, Tambon Naimuang, Nakhonratchasima City Center, Nakhonratchasima, Thailand, 30000

인기 필터

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU