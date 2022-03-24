Escape Beach Resort - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Nestled in the heart of Mae Nam, Escape Beach Resort is an ideal spot from which to discover Samui. Only 5 km away, this 3.5-star hotel can be easily accessed from the airport. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Samui hotel. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, convenience store, daily housekeeping, gift/souvenir shop. Escape Beach Resort is home to 69 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning, desk. The complete list of recreational facilities is available at the hotel, including canoe, private beach, outdoor pool, massage, pool (kids). Superb facilities and an excellent location make the Escape Beach Resort the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Samui.