Eco Resort Chiang Mai - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Located just a mile from the popular Night Bazaar and Chiang Mai Station, Eco Resort Chiang Mai is a fantastic budget-friendly accommodation. Wat Tham Kham temple is one of many must-see attractions nearby, and day trips to visit neighboring hill tribe villages and rainforests are easily arranged through the reception staff. Set in a natural green location and peaceful environment, the hotel offers guests a chance to relax and unwind. Accommodation is available as private rooms or dorms, all of which are modernly equipped with color TV and Wi-Fi. There is also an outdoor pool and coffee shop where guests can unwind and socialize.

