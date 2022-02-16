PHUKET TEST & GO

deVloft Residence - Nakhon Ratchasima Sandbox Hotel

Nakhon Ratchasima
8.3

157 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 16, 2022
deVloft Residence - Image 0
deVloft Residence - Image 1
deVloft Residence - Image 2
deVloft Residence - Image 3
deVloft Residence - Image 4
deVloft Residence - Image 5
+7 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

For travelers who want to take in the sights and sounds of Nakhonratchasima, deVloft Residence is the perfect choice. Situated only from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Nakhonratchasima hotel. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, private check in/check out, 24-hour front desk. deVloft Residence is home to 78 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as television LCD/plasma screen, cleaning products, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. deVloft Residence is your one-stop destination for quality hotel accommodations in Nakhonratchasima.

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
deVloft Residence 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 deVloft Residence
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

75/19 Soi Trok Somrongjan, Nai Muang,, Nakhonratchasima City Center, Nakhonratchasima, Thailand, 30000

인기 필터

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU