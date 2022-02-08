CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

De Chai the Deco Chiang Mai Hotel - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.9

442 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 8, 2022
De Chai the Deco Chiang Mai Hotel - Image 0
De Chai the Deco Chiang Mai Hotel - Image 1
De Chai the Deco Chiang Mai Hotel - Image 2
De Chai the Deco Chiang Mai Hotel - Image 3
De Chai the Deco Chiang Mai Hotel - Image 4
De Chai the Deco Chiang Mai Hotel - Image 5
+9 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

If what you're looking for is a conveniently located hotel in Chiang Mai, look no further than De Chai the Deco Hotel. The city center is merely away and the airport can be reached within 15 minutes. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At De Chai the Deco Hotel, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. The hotel provides free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, 24-hour front desk, Wi-Fi in public areas to ensure our guests the greatest comfort. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include television LCD/plasma screen, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, free welcome drink, provided to help guests recharge after a long day. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. De Chai the Deco Hotel is your one-stop destination for quality hotel accommodations in Chiang Mai.

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
De Chai the Deco Chiang Mai Hotel 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 De Chai the Deco Chiang Mai Hotel
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

8, Soi 5 Thaphae Road, Tha Phae, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50100

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
평가
371 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Walking Street Residence
8.1
평가
735 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
평가
7 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
평가
15 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
평가
62 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai - MGallery
8.5
평가
1184 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU