BANGKOK TEST & GO

De Arni Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.9

1089 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 March 24, 2022
De Arni Hotel - Image 0
De Arni Hotel - Image 1
De Arni Hotel - Image 2
De Arni Hotel - Image 3
De Arni Hotel - Image 4
De Arni Hotel - Image 5
+46 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

De Arni Hotel is located close to the Patpong night market and includes a BTS as well as a MRT station nearby. Most of the tourists as well as shopping attractions in the City on Angels are located on these transportation links. This boutique hotel is located in the most convenient and well-know place for the convenience of its guests. Enjoy shopping at good deals at the night market along the road, after which hit bars or restaurants that surround the region. Offering a large range of accommodation to choose from, guests will certainly have a wonderful stay at De Arni Hotel.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
De Arni Hotel 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 De Arni Hotel
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

68 Surawong Road, Si Phraya, Bangrak Bangkok Thailand, Silom, Bangkok, Thailand, 10500

파트너 호텔

Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sathorn
8.6
평가
2090 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4
평가
6947 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1
평가
2458 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
True Siam Rangnam Hotel
8.3
평가
1085 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Royal View Resort
8.3
평가
6272 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Rama Gardens Hotel
7.9
평가
3139 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel
7.2
평가
3757 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Gate43 airport hotel
8.5
평가
316 리뷰
에서 ฿-1

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok
8.7
평가
18 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Urbana Sathorn Bangkok
7.8
평가
4241 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Sindhorn Midtown
9.3
평가
307 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Sindhorn Kempinski Bangkok
9.3
평가
56 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok
9.4
평가
58 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Centre Point Hotel Chidlom
8.4
평가
4289 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Tower Club at Lebua Hotel
8.8
평가
2226 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU