CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Darley Hotel Chiangmai - Chiang Mai Test & Go Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.9

514 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 April 20, 2022
Darley Hotel Chiangmai - Image 0
Darley Hotel Chiangmai - Image 1
Darley Hotel Chiangmai - Image 2
Darley Hotel Chiangmai - Image 3
Darley Hotel Chiangmai - Image 4
Darley Hotel Chiangmai - Image 5
+45 사진

모든 추가 covid 입국 요건 을 충족해야 하며 여기에는 태국 입국을 위한 태국 패스 신청도 포함됩니다.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Located in the lovely area of Chang Moi, Darley Hotel Chiangmai enjoys a commanding position in the restaurants, shopping hub of Chiang Mai. Set from the excitement of the city, this 2.5-star property commands an excellent location and provides access to the city's biggest attractions. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Chiang Mai property. To name a few of the property's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, room service. The property features 76 beautifully appointed guestrooms, many of which include towels, slippers, smoking policy – non-smoking available, air conditioning, telephone. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. With an ideal location and facilities to match, Darley Hotel Chiangmai hits the spot in many ways.

모든 호텔 보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
Darley Hotel Chiangmai 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Darley Hotel Chiangmai
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

Darley Hotel Chiang Mai 94-96 Ratchawong Rd. Chang Moi, Muang Chiang Mai, Chiang Mai 50300, Thailand, Chang Moi, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50300

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
평가
371 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Nidhra Lanna Hotel
9
평가
381 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Walking Street Residence
8.1
평가
735 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
The Chiang Mai Old Town Hotel
9
평가
65 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
평가
7 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Amata Lanna Village Hotel
8.8
평가
20 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
평가
15 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
평가
62 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
Special Tourist Visa (STV)
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU