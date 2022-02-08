PHUKET TEST & GO

다라 호텔 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.7

1096 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 8, 2022
DARA Hotel - Image 0
DARA Hotel - Image 1
DARA Hotel - Image 2
DARA Hotel - Image 3
DARA Hotel - Image 4
DARA Hotel - Image 5
+53 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

재미있는 분위기를 풍기는 이 다채로운 호텔은 색다른 호텔 경험이 될 것입니다. 도심과 가까운 위치 덕분에 골프 코스, 해변, 레스토랑, 바에 쉽게 접근할 수 있습니다. 센트럴 페스티벌 몰(Central Festival Mall), 빅 씨(Big C), 푸켓 양조장(Phuket Brewery)까지 쉽게 걸어갈 수 있습니다. Dara에 들어서는 순간부터 호텔에서 흔히 볼 수 없는 다양한 색상이 여러분을 환영합니다. 주황색 바닥과 노란색 벽이 있는 호텔은 어떻게든 작동합니다. 젊고 신선한 분위기의 DARA 호텔은 친구들과의 휴가만큼이나 커플들의 휴양지로 제격입니다. 원하는 숙박 날짜를 입력하고 온라인 예약 양식을 제출하여 DARA Hotel을 예약하십시오.

점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
다라 호텔 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 다라 호텔
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

14/18,14/21 Moo 4, Chaofa Road, Vichit, Muang Phuket, Phuket Town, Phuket, Thailand, 83000

