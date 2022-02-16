Cross Vibe Buriram (formerly X2 Vibe Buriram) - Buri Ram Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Built in 2015, X2 Vibe Buriram is a distinct addition to Buriram and a smart choice for travelers. The excitement of the city center is only 1 km away. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering hotel guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, X2 Vibe Buriram is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. This hotel offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. The hotel features 68 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include television LCD/plasma screen, cleaning products, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea. The hotel offers wonderful recreational facilities such as fitness center, outdoor pool, pool (kids) to make your stay truly unforgettable. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at X2 Vibe Buriram.

