PHUKET TEST & GO

Cloud 19 Panwa (SHA Extra Plus) - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.5

329 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 8, 2022
Cloud 19 Panwa (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
Cloud 19 Panwa (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
Cloud 19 Panwa (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
Cloud 19 Panwa (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
Cloud 19 Panwa (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
Cloud 19 Panwa (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+17 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

This former beach residence of the Chumbala family is now open for guests as a boutique getaway hotel. Located close to Chalong Bay, Cloud 19 Panwa (SHA Extra Plus) includes a private beach as well as a private pier for guest use. Popular activities include diving, sailing, fishing, and island hopping. Each of the 19 rooms here offers spectacular sea views and are fitted with Posturepedic mattresses and features a separate bath and shower. After a long day out in the sun, guests are sure to enjoy a dip in either of the pools. With an excellent location and amenities, Cloud 19 Panwa (SHA Extra Plus) will make for a memorable holiday on the island.

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
Cloud 19 Panwa (SHA Extra Plus) 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Cloud 19 Panwa (SHA Extra Plus)
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

30/10 Moo 8, Tambon Wichit, Amphur Muang, Panwa Cape, Phuket, Thailand, 83000

파트너 호텔

풀만 푸켓 판와 비치 리조트
8.5
평가
1522 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Ashlee Hub 호텔 빠통
7.8
평가
1287 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
호텔 클로버 파통 푸켓
8.8
평가
2576 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
노보텔 푸켓 카말라 비치 호텔
8.4
평가
886 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
평가
1 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
SAii 라구나 푸켓
8.8
평가
2617 리뷰
에서 ฿-1

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

X10 씨뷰 스위트 앳 판와 비치
8.9
평가
159 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
마이 비치 리조트
8.7
평가
683 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
푸켓 비치 리조트 공항
8.6
평가
1183 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
푸켓 빌라 공항
8.7
평가
1121 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
판와 부티크 비치 프론트
7.9
평가
432 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
칸타 리 베이 호텔 Phuket
8.8
평가
523 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
아마타라 웰니스 리조트
8.8
평가
926 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
케이프 판와 호텔
8.5
평가
1089 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU