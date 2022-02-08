BANGKOK TEST & GO

Clef Hotel Bangkok (SHA Extra Plus) - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.6

1419 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 8, 2022
Clef Hotel Bangkok (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
Clef Hotel Bangkok (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
Clef Hotel Bangkok (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
Clef Hotel Bangkok (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
Clef Hotel Bangkok (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
Clef Hotel Bangkok (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+35 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Clef Hotel Bangkok (SHA Extra Plus)Wake up to a magical day and enjoy all that Bangkok offers with a stay at Clef Hotel Bangkok (SHA Extra Plus). Situated just 6.5 km from Train Night Market, Clef Hotel Bangkok (SHA Extra Plus) provides an easy base from which to pop out for amenities or souvenirs quickly.Every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable by providing the best in services and amenities. Post your pictures and answer your emails whenever you want, with the hotel's free Wi-Fi internet access. The hotel provides taxi services to help you find what you want in Bangkok. Parking is available and free, provided by the hotel for guests with their own transportation.While lodging at this wonderful hotel, the helpful staff at the front desk can assist you with multiple services that include concierge service, luggage storage and safety deposit boxes. The hotel's on-site dry cleaning service and laundry service help you keep your favorite travel outfits clean so you can pack less. In-room conveniences include room service and daily housekeeping, so you can relax and enjoy your stay. The hotel is entirely non-smoking, ensuring a clean air environment.Smoking is restricted to the designated smoking areas.Guestrooms are designed to provide an optimal level of comfort with welcoming decor and essential amenities. The hotel provides air conditioning for the benefit of all guests. The multiple room layout options at Clef Hotel Bangkok (SHA Extra Plus) include rooms with separate living room and balcony or terrace. Selected rooms have cable TV to keep guests entertained.The hotel also provides guests with a refrigerator and bottled water. Knowing that bathroom amenities play an important role in increasing guests' satisfaction, the hotel provides a hair dryer, toiletries, bathrobes and towels in selected rooms.Dining and things to doWake up bright and energetic in the mornings with a cup of good coffee offered at the cafe right at the hotel. Never let hunger affect your travel plans! Restaurants on-site provide convenient and tasty dining options.Reasons to stay hereRooms here are cheaper than 81% of accommodations in the city.This hotel's food and dining score higher than 98% of accommodations in the city.Room comfort is said to be outstanding here, scoring higher than 92% of accommodations in the city.

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
Clef Hotel Bangkok (SHA Extra Plus) 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Clef Hotel Bangkok (SHA Extra Plus)
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

951 Bearing 4 & Bearing 6, Sukhumvit 107 Road,, Bang Na, Bangkok, Thailand, 10270

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

56 Hotel
9.3
평가
187 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Beat Hotel Bangkok
8.2
평가
1250 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Qiss Residence by Bliston
8.6
평가
130 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Wyndham Garden Bangkok Sukhumvit 42
7.8
평가
14 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Grand Lord Boutique Hotel
7.4
평가
211 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Hotel Verve
8.8
평가
668 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Wyndham Bangkok Queen Convention Centre
9.3
평가
14 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Chatrium Residence Sathon Bangkok
8.3
평가
5835 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU