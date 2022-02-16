Cholapruek Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Nakhon Nayok Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Cholapruek Resort (SHA Extra Plus)Enjoy all that Cholapruek Resort (SHA Extra Plus) has to offer! Keep up with all your communications easily with the resort's free Wi-Fi. Guests can enjoy free parking right at the resort. Packing light is possible at Cholapruek Resort (SHA Extra Plus) thanks to the resort's laundry service keeping your clothes clean.Feeling lazy? In-room conveniences like room service and daily housekeeping let you get the most out of your room time. For the comfort and health of all guests, smoking is not permitted anywhere within the resort. Smoking is allowed only in the designated smoking areas provided by resort.Enjoy the services offered at Cholapruek Resort (SHA Extra Plus) from the convenience of your guestroom. For your comfort, rooms at the resort are equipped with linen service, blackout curtains and air conditioning. Rooms at Cholapruek Resort (SHA Extra Plus) come in multiple layout options including rooms with separate living room and balcony or terrace. In-room entertainment amenities are available in some rooms and include television.In selected rooms, you can find a refrigerator, bottled water and mini bar at your disposal. Cholapruek Resort (SHA Extra Plus) also provides a hair dryer, toiletries, bathrobes and towels in its bathroom.Dining and things to doEvery day at Cholapruek Resort (SHA Extra Plus) begins with a delicious in-house breakfast. Enjoy the morning bliss with a sip of good coffee at the cafe located in the resort. A variety of convenient and tasty dining options are waiting for you at the resort, for whenever you get hungry.Fill your days with the array of activities and facilities offered at Cholapruek Resort (SHA Extra Plus). End your days in total relaxation with a visit to the massage, hot tub, salon, spa and sauna. Spend some time relaxing at the resort's pool. Grab some last-minute needs or local souvenirs for yourself or those back home without having to go anywhere at the shops available right on-site.Reasons to stay hereFind some of the city's best deals here with rooms 93% cheaper than other options.Find some excellent dining options here, where past guests have rated it better than 91% of the city's other accommodations.Guests who stayed here really appreciated the room comfort, scoring it higher than 83% of accommodations in the city.