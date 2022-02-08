KRABI TEST & GO

Chermantra Aonang Resort & Pool Suite - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
8.1

114 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 8, 2022
Chermantra Aonang Resort & Pool Suite - Image 0
Chermantra Aonang Resort & Pool Suite - Image 1
Chermantra Aonang Resort & Pool Suite - Image 2
Chermantra Aonang Resort & Pool Suite - Image 3
Chermantra Aonang Resort & Pool Suite - Image 4
Chermantra Aonang Resort & Pool Suite - Image 5
+29 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located in the lovely area of Ao Nang, Cher Mantra Aonang Resort And Pool Suite enjoys a commanding position in the sightseeing, beaches, restaurants hub of Krabi. The excitement of the city center is only 13 Km away. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Cher Mantra Aonang Resort And Pool Suite is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. The property offers access to a vast array of services, including free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, postal service, taxi service, ticket service. The ambiance of Cher Mantra Aonang Resort And Pool Suite is reflected in every guestroom. flat screen television, complimentary tea, free welcome drink, mirror, slippers are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by recreational facilities such as fitness center, outdoor pool, indoor pool, spa, massage. Cher Mantra Aonang Resort And Pool Suite is a smart choice for travelers to Krabi, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
Chermantra Aonang Resort & Pool Suite 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Chermantra Aonang Resort & Pool Suite
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

987 Ao Nang, Mueang Krabi District, Ao Nang, Krabi, Thailand, 81180

파트너 호텔

사이 피피 아일랜드 빌리지
8.7
평가
3402 리뷰
에서 ฿-1

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

크라비 차 다 리조트
7.5
평가
634 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
차다 타이 빌리지
7.9
평가
691 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
씬 클리프 뷰 빌라
9.1
평가
221 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
크라비 라 플라야 리조트
8
평가
1021 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
스몰 리조트
8.1
평가
900 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
피스 라구나 리조트
8.1
평가
3503 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
베케이션 빌리지 프라낭 인
7.9
평가
2864 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
크라비 아쿠아마린 리조트
7.9
평가
755 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU