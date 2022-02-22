BANGKOK TEST & GO

Chamberlain Hostel Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
9

291 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 22, 2022
Chamberlain Hostel Bangkok - Image 0
Chamberlain Hostel Bangkok - Image 1
Chamberlain Hostel Bangkok - Image 2
Chamberlain Hostel Bangkok - Image 3
Chamberlain Hostel Bangkok - Image 4
Chamberlain Hostel Bangkok - Image 5
+7 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Conveniently located in Bangkok, Chamberlain Hostel Bangkok is a great base from which to explore this vibrant city. Situated only from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Chamberlain Hostel Bangkok offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Bangkok. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, laundry service, designated smoking area, shared lounge/TV area. All guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many even provide air conditioning, blackout curtains, hair dryer, Private bath to please the most discerning guest. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Enjoy a great location and services to match at Chamberlain Hostel Bangkok.

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
Chamberlain Hostel Bangkok 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Chamberlain Hostel Bangkok
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

1041/3-4 Siri Square Silom, Between Silom 21 and 23, Silom road, Bangrak, Silom, Bangkok, Thailand, 10500

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

Tower Club at Lebua Hotel
8.8
평가
2226 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Oakwood Hotel & Residence Bangkok
9.3
평가
19 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
The Peninsula Bangkok
9.1
평가
1763 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Grand Tower Inn Sathon
8.2
평가
778 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok
8.8
평가
12884 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4
평가
6947 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok
8.7
평가
18 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Urbana Sathorn Bangkok
7.8
평가
4241 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU